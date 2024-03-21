Royalton Barracks // DUI-Drug and Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2001162
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2024 – 2:40pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 66, Randolph
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Joshua L. Johnson
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Piermont, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2024, at approximately 2:40 PM, the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of a suspicious male repeatedly passing out and waking up in a vehicle near the gas pumps at The Barn in Randolph, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed Johnson had been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Additionally, Troopers discovered Johnson had an active arrest warrant involving drug-related charges.
Johnson was screened for DUI, arrested and transported to the Randolph Police Department, where he was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert, and then transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Johnson was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on May 15, 2024, at 08:30 AM for DUI-Drug and Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on March 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM for his arrest warrant. Johnson was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024 - 12:30 PM and 05/15/24 - 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: See attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032