Royalton Barracks // DUI-Drug and Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 24B2001162





RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: 03/20/2024 – 2:40pm





INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 66, Randolph





VIOLATION: DUI-Drug and Arrest on Warrant









ACCUSED: Joshua L. Johnson





AGE: 39





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Piermont, NH









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2024, at approximately 2:40 PM, the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of a suspicious male repeatedly passing out and waking up in a vehicle near the gas pumps at The Barn in Randolph, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed Johnson had been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Additionally, Troopers discovered Johnson had an active arrest warrant involving drug-related charges.





Johnson was screened for DUI, arrested and transported to the Randolph Police Department, where he was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert, and then transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Johnson was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on May 15, 2024, at 08:30 AM for DUI-Drug and Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on March 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM for his arrest warrant. Johnson was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.









COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024 - 12:30 PM and 05/15/24 - 8:30 AM





COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division





LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility





BAIL: $500





