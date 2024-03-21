Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // DUI-Drug and Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2001162


RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Arrato


STATION: Royalton Barracks                    


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 03/20/2024 – 2:40pm


INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 66, Randolph


VIOLATION: DUI-Drug and Arrest on Warrant


 


ACCUSED: Joshua L. Johnson                                           


AGE: 39


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Piermont, NH


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2024, at approximately 2:40 PM, the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks received a report of a suspicious male repeatedly passing out and waking up in a vehicle near the gas pumps at The Barn in Randolph, VT. A subsequent investigation revealed Johnson had been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Additionally, Troopers discovered Johnson had an active arrest warrant involving drug-related charges.


Johnson was screened for DUI, arrested and transported to the Randolph Police Department, where he was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert, and then transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Johnson was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on May 15, 2024, at 08:30 AM for DUI-Drug and Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on March 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM for his arrest warrant. Johnson was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.


 


COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024 - 12:30 PM and 05/15/24 - 8:30 AM            


COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division


LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility


BAIL: $500


MUG SHOT: See attached


 


*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

 

