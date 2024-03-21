MNN flats built with carefully-selected materials Show flats remain open during holidays and festivals

MACAU, March 21 - The Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin has received much public attention and support since its home sales began on 28 November 2023. Sales in the first phase have been positive.

Completed flats with fit-out

MNN residential units are sold in their completed and fitted-out form. Each flat comes with a smart door lock, a video intercom, cold-and-hot air conditioners, bathroom equipment, kitchen cabinets, dish steriliser, gas hobs, cooker hood and smart water heater among others. In addition, telecom circuits and optical fibre network are all installed in the flat and ready for connection by a service provider. The branded kitchen cabinets are made of high-grade fibreboards which have passed the formaldehyde emission test to meet the standards.

Windows and 2 balconies for better ventilation

To ensure better ventilation, all MNN flats have two balconies, with windows installed in the bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms. Natural ventilation approach is used, which complies with the relevant ventilation regulations (GB 50096-2011).

Show flats open for viewing

People who are interested in the materials and delivery standards of MNN flats can visit MNN where unmodified show flats are on the 4th floor of Tower 4 while modified show flats are located on the 5th floor of the same tower. The show flats remain open for viewing during holidays and festivals.

Complimentary shuttle bus service between MNN and Hengqin Port is available for the public. The first bus departs daily at 9 a.m. and the last bus departs daily at 5.15 p.m. from North Gate 2 bus pick-up area on Level L2 at Hengqin Port (Zhuhai’s Port Zone). The bus runs approximately every 15 minutes.

Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) remains true to its original aspiration to serve Macau residents and implement strict controls to ensure the quality of materials used to meet the standards to help enhance the quality of life of Macau residents. For enquiries, please call (+853) 2888 2235 during office hours or email mmn_property@mur.com.mo.