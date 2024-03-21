Submit Release
The election of Village (Suco) Heads is scheduled for April 27th

Thu. 21 of March of 2024, 11:40h
At its meeting on March 20th 2024, the Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Decree, presented by Minister Tomás do Rosário Cabral. The draft Government Decree sets the dates for Hamlets (Aldeias) Assemblies and Village (Suco) Councils as part of the procedures for electing community leaders. WhatsApp Image 2024-03-21 at 10.08.15 (1)

According to the approved timetable, the election of Village (Suco) Heads is scheduled for April 27th, and the results should be tabulated by April 28th, 2024. If none of the Village (Suco) Head candidates alone obtains more than half of the votes validly cast, a second vote will be held between the two candidates with the most votes on May 13th, 2024. WhatsApp Image 2024-03-21 at 10.08.16

Setting up the Village (Suco) electoral board and nominations for the election for the Village (Suco) Head and respective litigation will take place on April 12th, 2024. The public information and voter education period on the community leadership election process will run until April 24th, 2024. WhatsApp Image 2024-03-21 at 10.08.15

Voting for the election of the Lian na'in and Youth Representatives to the Village (Suco) Council will take place until May 8th or 24th, 2024.

 

See the complete timetable of Community Leadership Elections in the following link: http://timor-leste.gov.tl/?p=36818&lang=en

