Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Takes Flight projected to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030, Allied Market Research

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market Size Worth $1.3 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report from Allied Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market saw revenues of $0.65 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chains, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape.

The growth of the electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is driven by product innovations and increasing demand from various industries, including biodegradable packaging. Additionally, the surge in e-commerce sales of consumer electronics, coupled with advancements in internet penetration, is boosting the adoption of ESD trays. Moreover, investments in recyclable ESD trays by numerous manufacturers are expected to create new growth avenues for the market.

ESD trays, also known as anti-static trays, are typically constructed from robust clear plastic that can be easily customized to accommodate specific requirements, such as the number of compartments needed to maintain appropriate spacing between equipment. These trays ensure secure transportation of delicate electronic items and facilitate inventory management, even for thicker-walled parts, allowing for high levels of accuracy. They are also well-suited for product presentation and retrieval.

The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market based on end-user industries and regions.

In terms of end-users, the consumer electronics and computer peripheral segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the total market share. However, the automotive industry segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global ESD trays market. Nevertheless, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Key players highlighted in the report include Smurfit Kappa Group, Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., BASF SE, Desco Industries, DowDuPont, Conductive Containers Inc., PPG Industries, TIP Corporation, Elcom (UK) Ltd., and Global Statclean Systems.

