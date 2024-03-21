MX Tokens Remain Strong Despite Huge Price Correction In The Market
Major tokens in correction, however, MEXC's native token MX, can withstand the pressure without losing too much ground on their token price.SINGAPORE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major CEX tokens experienced a meteoric rise on March 14, 2024. Investors witnessed significant gains as these tokens soared to new heights, reflecting heightened interest and speculative activity. MEXC (MX), for example, saw a new ATH at $4.1 with a sudden growth of 36.7% in 2 days. Meanwhile, Kucoin (KCS) reached $16.06 with a 2-day growth of 9.6%. However, the euphoria was short-lived as prices retraced.
As of March 20, 2024, major CEX tokens have experienced varied price changes compared to their highest values in 2024. MEXC (MX) currently stands at $3.72, marking a decrease of 9.8% from its peak price of $4.10. Binance (BNB) has seen a significant drop to $526.18 from its peak of $645.00, reflecting an 18.4% decrease. Gate.io (GT) follows suit with a decrease of 9.1%, settling at $6.76 from its highest value of $7.44. OKX (OKB) and Kucoin (KCS) have experienced more substantial declines, with OKX dropping to $56.33 (a decrease of 23.6% from $73.72) and KCS to $13.28 (a decrease of 17.0% from $16.00). Huobi (HT) has also seen a significant decrease, falling to $2.07 from its peak of $2.70, marking a 23.3% decrease.
Great Value and Huge Opportunity For MX Token Holders
MX tokens continue to stay ahead of the competition while gaining significant popularity from use cases. While MX token's price growth remains steady, MEXC has curated 201 free airdrop events in January and 199 free airdrop events in February with a cumulative prize pool of $23 million. As only MX token holders can participate, this helps retain MX as a favorable token for long-term hold.
Join the Crypto Revolution with MEXC
MEXC invites crypto enthusiasts and traders alike to join the revolution and experience the unparalleled benefits of its platform. With a diverse range of features and services tailored to meet the needs of both novice and seasoned traders, MEXC is poised to lead the charge towards a more inclusive and prosperous crypto ecosystem. Discover the power of MEXC and unlock new opportunities in the world of cryptocurrency trading. Join MEXC today and embark on a journey towards financial freedom and success.
