PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Leadership of the Port of Corpus Christi

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met with leadership of the Port of Corpus Christi today to discuss ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at facilitating increased trade and exports, maintaining energy security, addressing Texas’ water needs, and widening the Corpus Christi Ship Channel. Those in attendance included the Port Commission’s Chairman, David Engel, the Port’s CEO, Kent Britton, and others. See photo below.

