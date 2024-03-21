Cornyn, Shaheen Introduce Bill to Prevent Military Personnel Transferring Skills to Foreign Adversaries

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) today introduced their Safeguarding Tactics and Operational Procedures from (STOP) Enemies Act, which would update the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to prohibit active duty and retired service members from providing military education, military training, or tactical advice to foreign adversaries:

“Our military prohibits U.S. service members from providing our enemies with weapons, ammunition, and intelligence, but military education, training, and skills need to be added to that list,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This legislation would make it clear that active duty or retired service members who transfer their institutional knowledge to our enemies will face serious consequences.”

“U.S. service members are the most well-trained and prepared fighting force on the planet – they must know that sharing any knowledge of their training or U.S. capabilities with adversaries is strictly prohibited,” said Sen. Shaheen. “This legislation would clarify the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) to ensure that any service member who chooses to betray their oath will face severe consequences.”

Background:

Article 103b of the UCMJ currently prohibits U.S. active duty and retired service members from providing material items such as arms, ammunition, supplies, or money to the enemy as well as harboring, protecting, or providing intelligence to the enemy. This legislation would clarify the scope of Article 103b to prohibit individuals subject to the UCMJ from providing military education, military training, or tactical advice to enemies of the U.S., which could include any hostile body that our forces may be opposing, such as a rebellious mob or a band of renegades; organized forces of the enemy in time of war; and members of military organizations.