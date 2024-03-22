Joe Bonamassa Unveils Poignant New Single “The Last Matador Of Bayonne” from "Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra"
This emotionally charged song offers listeners a vivid narrative, blending Bonamassa’s signature guitar prowess with the grandeur of a full orchestra.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued celebration of his historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Joe Bonamassa announces the release of his latest single “The Last Matador Of Bayonne” from the acclaimed live album and film Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, out May 17th via J&R Adventures. This emotionally charged song offers listeners a vivid narrative, blending Bonamassa’s signature guitar prowess with the grandeur of a full orchestra, encapsulating the essence of bravery and the contemplative spirit of a matador facing his fate. “The Last Matador Of Bayonne” was arranged by legendary composer David Campbell and also features a captivating trumpet solo by Rashawn Ross, longtime Dave Matthews Band member. Watch Bonamassa’s performance of “The Last Matador Of Bayonne” from Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra HERE. Pre-Order The New Live Album and Film NOW
The song was hand picked from Joe’s 2011 Studio Album “Dust Bowl” to be on this orchestra set. "There’s a Bayonne in France, which is where this song got its title,” Bonamassa shares. “I was doing amphitheater dates in Europe back in 2010 with ZZ Top, and in a lot of these cities, when they say 'Amphitheater,' they’re not kidding. They’re talking about Roman-style bullrings. Over the years, I think they phased out the killing of the bulls. The matadors are there more for show these days. But during one of these gigs, I was standing in one of the areas where the matadors were kept, and I saw this little door. So, I opened it and I saw this little prayer booth, where I guess a matador would sit and pray before going out to face a bull. I started to think, Who was the last guy to do this? It was a great concept for a song - again, to think that you may die doing what you do for a living." STREAM the new single now.
Following the album's lead single, the riveting live rendition of Bobby “Blue” Bland’s classic “Twenty-Four Hour Blues,” “The Last Matador Of Bayonne” continues to showcase Bonamassa's ability to convey deep, resonant stories through his music. This release further emphasizes the dynamic range and emotional depth present throughout Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, offering fans a new layer of storytelling woven with blues and rock.
Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. “Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.
Available in CD/DVD, CD/BR, 2 LP Vinyl, and digital formats, the release captures the essence of Bonamassa’s career, highlighting his exceptional talent and the impactful fusion of blues, rock, and orchestral music.
Following the momentum from his U.S. Spring Tour and the ninth annual voyage of his KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA cruise, Bonamassa is set to captivate audiences across Europe with a series of performances, paving the way for his eagerly awaited "Blues Deluxe Tour" in the U.S. this summer. Beginning August 2nd in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 21-city tour will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
EU SPRING 2024 TOUR
April 4 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 5 – London, UK - The Royal Albert Hall
April 7 - Oostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende
April 9 - Koln, DE - Lanxess Arena
April 11 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Sport
April 12 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
April 13 - Muenster, DE - Messe Und Congress Center
April 15 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
April 17 - Katowice, PL - Spodek
April 18 - Berlin, DE – Mercedes Benz Arena
April 19 - Vienna, AT – Stadthalle
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival*
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
