Language Icon Celebrates 16 Years of Global Communication Enhancement with the Launch of New Resource-Rich Website
Celebrating 16 years, languageicon.org relaunches to enhance global inclusivity with the Language Icon for all.COMO, CO, ITALY, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the 16th anniversary of the Language Icon, a universally recognized symbol for language selection on digital platforms, A' Design Awards is thrilled to announce the launch of a newly redesigned website, languageicon.org. This initiative aims to facilitate the Language Icon's integration across global digital interfaces, reinforcing the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in online communication.
Conceived in 2008 by visionary designer Onur Mustak Cobanli and later refined by the esteemed Farhat Datta, the Language Icon has revolutionized the way users interact with multilingual websites and applications. Serving as a bridge across linguistic barriers, the icon stands as a testament to the power of design in fostering understanding and connectivity.
"The Language Icon was born from a simple necessity — the need for a universally understandable symbol that seamlessly integrates into any digital platform, promoting ease of language selection. Over the years, it has become a beacon of accessibility and inclusivity in the digital age," says Onur Mustak Cobanli, ideator of the Language Icon.
The new website launch is not just a milestone but a step forward in adapting to the evolving needs of the global internet community. "This 16th anniversary is a celebration of progress, a moment to reflect on our journey, and an opportunity to envision the future. With languageicon.org, we're setting a new standard for how digital tools can enhance global communication," Cobanli adds.
The new website, languageicon.org, is designed with the user in mind, featuring streamlined access to download the Language Icon in various formats, comprehensive guidelines for implementation, and resources for customization. It serves as a hub for developers, designers, and anyone interested in promoting multilingual accessibility.
"We invite journalists, bloggers, digital developers, and designers to explore the new website and join us in celebrating this milestone. The Language Icon continues to be a pivotal tool in breaking down language barriers, and with the community's support, its impact will only grow stronger," encourages Cobanli.
History of the Language Icon
In 2008, Onur Mustak Cobanli and his team confronted a significant challenge while developing a multilingual, multinational platform: the complexity of language selection. This obstacle inspired the creation of the Language Icon, a simple yet powerful solution designed to facilitate easy language switching for users worldwide. Initially met with mixed reactions, the icon’s abstract design sparked debate, yet it also garnered praise for its innovation and utility. Recognizing the need for a universally recognizable symbol, a design competition hosted by the A’ Design Award & Competition in 2011 invited creatives globally to reimagine the Language Icon. Farhat Datta’s "Turnstile Language Icon" emerged victorious among hundreds of entries, thanks to its clarity and elegance, combined with public support through ten thousand votes. This victory not only marked the evolution of the Language Icon but also its establishment as a vital tool for enhancing digital inclusivity, proving that a straightforward idea could bridge the world's diverse linguistic landscapes.
About Ferhat Datta
Farhat Datta, based in Upper Saddle River, United States, is an award-winning designer renowned for her specialization in Graphic Design. She leads Farhat Datta Graphic Design, a creative venture where her profound expertise in visual communication is brought to life through innovative design solutions. Datta's work is distinguished by its creative flair, meticulous attention to detail, and the ability to distill complex ideas into visually compelling and accessible designs. Her contributions to the design community, marked by ingenuity and a commitment to excellence, have garnered widespread recognition and respect. Among her notable achievements is her significant role in redesigning the Language Icon, showcasing her dedication to fostering inclusivity and universal accessibility in design.
About Onur Mustak Cobanli
Dr. Onur Mustak Cobanli, the visionary founder of the A' Design Award, stands at the forefront of global design recognition and innovation. As the initiator and creator of the first Language Icon, Dr. Cobanli has made significant contributions to enhancing communication and accessibility through design. Beyond his foundational work with the Language Icon, he currently oversees several key platforms and initiatives aimed at promoting and supporting the design community, including designer.org and designers.org. His leadership also extends to OMC² Design Studios, where he continues to push the boundaries of creative excellence. Dr. Cobanli's work is characterized by a deep commitment to fostering creativity, recognizing design talent, and bridging gaps in communication across diverse audiences worldwide. His contributions have not only shaped the landscape of design awards but have also provided valuable resources and platforms for designers to showcase their work, connect with peers, and gain global recognition.
About the A' Design Awards
A' Design Award & Competition is one of the world's largest and most influential design accolades, recognizing excellence in design across a wide array of categories. Established to spotlight the best designs and concepts on a global stage, A' Design Awards aims to ignite creativity, inspire designers, and advocate for innovation and quality. With participants from every corner of the world, the awards celebrate the creative achievements of designers, architects, and innovators who aspire to make a positive impact on society and the environment. A' Design Award & Competition not only provides a platform for showcasing talent but also nurtures the global design community by offering extensive exposure, feedback, and opportunities to connect with industry leaders. A' Design Awards was the official organizer of the Language Icon Redesign Competition in 2011.
