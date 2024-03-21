Update / Williston Barracks / Missing Person

*UPDATE*

Asa was located safely by State Police in the evening of 03/20/2024. VSP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1001982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2024 at 1611 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, VT

MISSING: Asa Boulanger

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/20/2024 at approximately 1611 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person last seen in South Burlington, Vermont. Asa Boulanger (16) was last seen on Shelburne Rd in South Burlington at approximately 1100 hours the same day the report was made. The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Asa's welfare. Asa has ties to the Winooski, Colchester and Underhill area. Asa is approximately 5’4” tall, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, light blue McDonalds t-shirt and bright yellow jacket.

The Vermont State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Asa. Photos of Asa are attached to this news release. Anyone with information as to Asa's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.