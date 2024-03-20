Governor Abbott Reappoints Wang To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Zoey Wang to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2026. For the Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Advisory Committee reviews, applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs.

Zoey Wang of Houston is an investment banking associate at Goldman Sachs. Wang received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.