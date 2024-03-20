Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,247 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Wang To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Zoey Wang to the Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on August 29, 2026. For the Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Advisory Committee reviews, applications for approval and funding of family practice residency training programs and related support programs.

Zoey Wang of Houston is an investment banking associate at Goldman Sachs. Wang received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Reappoints Wang To Family Practice Residency Advisory Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more