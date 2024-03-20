Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Humanities Texas

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Stacey Neal Combest, Elizabeth Johnson, and Ellen K. Ramsey to Humanities Texas for terms set to expire on December 31, 2025. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines. Humanities Texas strengthens Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.

Stacey Neal Combest of Huntsville previously served as chair of the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding. She is an alternative dispute resolution-certified mediator and member of the Texas Association of Mediators. She currently serves as legislative director for Parents and Allies for Remarkable Texans and Denton State Supported Living Center Family Association. Additionally, she is the former president of Texans for State Supported Living Centers. Combest received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from the University of North Texas Dallas College of Law.

Elizabeth Johnson of Harlingen is a retired educator and board member of Family Limited Partnership of Progresso International Bridge Company. Johnson received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Abilene Christian University.

Ellen K. Ramsey is the executive director of the Permian Road Safety Coalition, a partner of Ramsey Petroleum, L.P., and a civic volunteer. She also serves on the boards of the Midland Chamber of Commerce and Midland Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. Additionally, she is a Junior League of Midland sustainer and PTA lifetime member. Ramsey received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from The University of Texas Permian Basin.