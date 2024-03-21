OPEN VT Route 10 - CHESTER

VT Route 10 is back open in both directions in the town of Chester.

From: Pippin, Sabrianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 7:38 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT Route 10 Road Closure - CHESTER

VT Route 10 in Chester is CLOSED in both directions in the area of Dean Brook Rd due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.