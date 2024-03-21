Update No. 1: Vermont State Police provides update on arrest of Daniel Banyai

STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police provides update on arrest of Daniel Banyai

PAWLET, Vermont (Wednesday, March 20, 2024) — Daniel Banyai, 50, of Pawlet is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on charges of aggravated assault on a protected person and resisting arrest.

The criminal charges follow Banyai’s arrest Wednesday afternoon on a mittimus issued last year by the Environmental Division of Vermont Superior Court. Banyai was taken into custody after Pawlet Second Constable Tom Covino pulled over a vehicle for speeding in town and discovered Banyai in the passenger seat. An investigation by the Vermont State Police determined that Banyai engaged in a physical altercation with Constable Covino before the constable deployed OC spray on Banyai to gain his compliance.

Banyai subsequently was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries he sustained in the altercation. He was then brought to the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for processing before being transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail pending arraignment.

Constable Covino was evaluated by the Fair Haven Rescue Squad at the Fair Haven Police Department for injuries arising from the altercation.

No additional details are currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Banyai’s arraignment. Members of the media should contact the Criminal Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Initial news release, 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024***

Banyai was encountered at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, by the Pawlet town constable near the intersection of state Routes 30 and 133 in Pawlet. A struggle ensued, and the constable was able to subdue Banyai and take him into custody.

An investigation is underway involving troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland. Additional information is unavailable at this time, but VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

