NBH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Next Bridge Hydrocarbons, Inc. (“NBH” or the “Company”) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired NBH securities between shares of NBH in connection with the Company’s spin-off from Meta Materials, Inc. on or around December 14, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 14, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint alleges that NBH filed a registration statement in connection with its spin-off from Meta Materials that contained false and/or materially misleading statements. The statements at issue concern the value of the Company's oil and gas assets and NBH's transactions with related parties. The complaint alleges that these false and/or materially misleading statements violated the Securities Act of 1933 and, consequently, damaged shareholders who received NBH shares in conjunction with the spin-off.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NBH shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

