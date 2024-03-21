Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,247 in the last 365 days.

WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Will Be Closed Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and Reopen Thursday, March 21

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Clay County will close early on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and open two hours late on Thursday, March 21, due to forecast inclement weather. 

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center closed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. It will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The center is located at:

  1. Clay County Disaster Recovery Center

223 Main Street Clay, WV 25043

Hours of operation:

Closed Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Reopening 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2024

Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist survivors.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

  1. For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756  and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

You just read:

WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Will Be Closed Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and Reopen Thursday, March 21

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more