WV Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Will Be Closed Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and Reopen Thursday, March 21

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Clay County will close early on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and open two hours late on Thursday, March 21, due to forecast inclement weather.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center closed at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. It will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The center is located at:

Clay County Disaster Recovery Center 223 Main Street Clay, WV 25043 Hours of operation: Closed Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Reopening 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2024

Centers in Harrison and Kanawha counties will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist survivors.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.