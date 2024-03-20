An issue with the BC Hydro transmission line within the George Massey Tunnel requires an immediate repair to ensure the safety of the travelling public. The curb lane southbound will be closed on Wednesday afternoon while BC Hydro completes its work.
This means only two lanes will be open southbound during the Wednesday afternoonrush-hour commute. Drivers should expect longer delays or consider an alternative route.
