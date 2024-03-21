Submit Release
The Summit: A New Luxury Villa Development Redefining Sustainability in the Turks and Caicos Islands

The view from Villa Two

The architecture compliments nature

The Summit on Blue Mountain

A boutique development in the Turks and Caicos Islands for those who prioritize the environment, privacy, control, and freedom

The Summit is a sanctuary for those who echo Frank Lloyd Wright’s belief that the finest buildings are those that honor and elevate their environment.”
— Gary Belk
PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turks and Caicos Islands have long been known as a luxurious and idyllic destination for travelers seeking sun, sand, and sea. But with the recent launch of The Summit, a new luxury villa development, the islands are now also leading the way in sustainable tourism. The Summit is setting a new standard for eco-friendly development in the country with its green roofs, natural landscape, solar energy, and commitment to protecting the local wildlife.

Inspired by the philosophy of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, The Summit's villas are designed to blend seamlessly with Blue Mountain, the highest point in the country and home to The Summit. Each villa appears as if it has grown naturally from the land, with minimal environmental impact. In addition, the development's green roofs not only provide insulation and reduce energy consumption but also help to mitigate stormwater runoff and improve air quality.

But The Summit's commitment to sustainability goes beyond just its design. The development also boasts a natural, drought-tolerant landscape, reducing the need for excessive irrigation and preserving the island's precious freshwater resources. Furthermore, The Summit is proud to be a 'dark sky-compliant' community, meaning that it has taken measures to minimize light pollution and protect the local land and sea wildlife, including sea turtles and migratory birds.

The Summit is not only redefining luxury living in the Turks and Caicos Islands but also setting an example for sustainable development in the region. With its innovative design, use of renewable energy, and dedication to preserving the natural environment, The Summit is a shining example of how luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand. As travelers become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact, The Summit is poised to become a top choice for those seeking a luxurious second home in the Caribbean.

The Summit Construction Update

