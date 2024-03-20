PRESS RELEASE – Notification of Dengue Fever Situation

The Ministry of Health hereby informs the general public of the current situation of Dengue Fever in Samoa.

The laboratory data shows an increase of dengue positive cases particularly in the month of February 2024 and beginning of March. The majority of the cases are patients presenting to the TTM main hospital, Moto’otua. The Ministry of Health through its National Disease Surveillance team continues to monitor the situation and will keep the general public updated on any new developments.

Dengue Fever is caused by a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to humans. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates such as Samoa and other Pacific Island countries. Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms and will get better in one to two weeks.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever include:

• high fever

• severe headache

• pain behind the eyes

• muscle and joint pains

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• swollen glands

• Rash

Rarely, dengue can be severe and lead to death. Severe dengue symptoms often come after the fever has gone away and these include; severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool and feeling weak.

The Ministry of Health encourages the public to take heed with the following key health prevention measures to control the spread of dengue fever;

Source Reduction of mosquito breeding sites; Remove habitats of mosquitoes in containers such as tires, bottles, fountains, barrels, and pots. Regular clean up and removal of all stagnant water sources is important.

Protect Yourself from Mosquito bites;

• Use loose clothes that cover as much of your body as possible

• Use mosquito nets, mosquito repellent lotions or sprays

If you get dengue, it is important to;

• Rest and drink plenty of water or niu

• Take paracetamol for fever and pain relief

• Watch out for any severe symptoms and seek medical attention as soon as possible or visit your nearest health care facility if you/your family have been affected.

The Ministry of Health appreciates your support and we urge everyone to be more health conscious and practice the preventative measures of dengue fever.

For further information please call telephone 21212 or 66600 or contact the MOH Facebook page @healthsamoa.

Aiono Dr. Alec Ekeroma

Director General of Health

ENDS.

SOURCE – Ministry of Health Samoa