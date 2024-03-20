PRESS RELEASE – Samoa National Quality Policy Development

20 Mar, 2024

The Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour (MCIL) in partnership with the British Standards Institution (BSI) and Pacer Plus Implementation Unit (PPIU), hosted the Samoa National Quality Policy (NQP) Consensus-building Workshop at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel in Sogi on Thursday 14th March 2024. The program took a significant stride forward with the successful conclusion of the workshop as well as enriching inputs from gathered key stakeholders, industry representatives and experts in the field to deliberate on crucial aspects of the policy framework.

Prior to the workshop, the international consultant from BSI conducted a series of Face-to-Face consultations from Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th of March 2024, with the following sectors or groups:

1. Private Sector,

2. Farmers Associations and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MAF),

3. Laboratories.

The workshop served as a platform for collaborative dialogue and knowledge exchange, aimed at formulating a comprehensive and inclusive National Quality Policy tailored to Samoa’s unique socio-economic landscape. Participants engaged in constructive discussions surrounding the gaps in the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) in Samoa, vision, objectives, policy measures, and key activities necessary for the effective implementation of the nation quality policy.

The event underscored the importance of multi-stakeholders collaboration in thriving forward initiatives that promotes quality assurance, market competitiveness on the national and international scale, and consumer protection. Through collective efforts, the implementation of the NQP will strengthen the quality infrastructure to foster innovation, facilitate trade and safeguards the well-being of the citizens.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chu Ling delivered the keynote address and emphasized the importance of the National Quality Policy, which serves as a guiding beacon, provides framework for decision-making, resources allocation and performance evaluation, thereby fostering accountability and transparency. He also highlighted the prioritization of capacity building through trainings and awareness-raising programs to enhance the competencies and skills of stakeholders at all levels.

SOURCE – Ministry of Commerce Industry & Labour