Children's Book Author Gerald Goldin Writes "America's Welcome," with Important Message
A beautifully designed and illustrated book, written in an engaging and heart-warming way by third time children's book author Gerald Goldin
I hope to inspire readers of all ages to embrace, welcome our newest neighbors from all over the world. Acts of kindness and generosity in welcoming refugees are without national boundaries.”PALISADES, NEW YORK, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerald Goldin, Rutgers professor and children's book author, has just released his third children’s book, America's Welcome. His story, beautifully illustrated by Lorenzo Romero, features two young undocumented immigrants and their mother, seeking refuge from dangerous living conditions, and their dream of being welcomed in the United States.
— Gerald Goldin
America's Welcome is the heartwarming tale of a refugee family from Latin America seeking safety and new lives in a land whose most potent symbol, the Statue of Liberty, lifts her lamp of welcome. Written for children age 5-8, the book invites readers to join Luis and Teresa, carried by American eagles, on a moving journey across the United States. It is a captivating story, highlighting the importance of empathy and compassion in welcoming newcomers to our communities. The eagles teach us the best that America can stand for.
Lorenzo Romero, noted artist and founder of Digitalspot, C. A. in Caracas, Venezuela, provides wonderfully detailed and poignant illustrations. The charming book design is by Nathalie Hernandez, co-founder and partner at the Brandicts studio in Mexico. Both are graduates of the Pratt Institute in New York City. Goldin draws inspiration from memories of his grandparents, who arrived in the USA as immigrants at the beginning of the 20th century, and from his wife Carol’s parents, who came as undocumented refugees escaping the European holocaust in 1939. He also draws from his experiences as an educator and advocate for educational opportunity in our classrooms.
"We live in a world where compassion and understanding are more important than ever, especially toward children who face uncertainty and rejection in today’s social climate," notes Goldin. "With America's Welcome, I hope to inspire readers of all ages to embrace and welcome our newest neighbors from all over the world. Acts of kindness and generosity in welcoming refugees are without national boundaries.”
America's Welcome is proudly published by Handler and Wagreich, “Publishing With a Purpose.” Handler and Wagreich specializes in books designed to make a difference in the world, a family value handed down through generations. America's Welcome is now available for online purchase, directly from the publisher at www.handlerandwagreich.com or from Amazon. A portion of all sales will be donated to organizations assisting immigrant children.
For information about Goldin’s two previous children’s books, coauthored with Scottish author Jennifer T. Doherty and illustrated by Cara Lockhart Smith, please visit Serafina Press, at: https://serafinapress.co.uk/our-books/
About Gerald Goldin: He is an award-winning physicist and distinguished professor of education, mathematics, and physics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Judith W Umlas
Handler & Wagreich Publishing
+1 845-596-3508
judith@handlerandwagreich.com