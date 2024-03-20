Solmedia Becomes First To Integrate Solana And Filecoin On Their Censorship-Resistant Platform

The move is aimed at helping content producers and consumers achieve a secure video streaming experience.

Los Angeles, CA, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solmedia, a decentralized content-sharing platform, has announced that it has successfully become the first to integrate the Solana blockchain and the latest Filecoin on-chain InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) technology. With the support of its native token $MEDIA, users will now be able to leverage Solana's high-performance blockchain architecture and Filecoin's decentralized storage capabilities within its censor-resistant ecosystem. The move will ensure that users' content remains secure and tamper-proof against unauthorized access or manipulation.







In a statement to the press, a senior representative for the company said, "Our mission at Solmedia has always been to uphold the principles of free speech and transparency in the realm of Web 3.0. By harnessing the power of Solana and Filecoin alongside the $MEDIA token, “We aim to help users evade propaganda and censorship by having absolutely zero control over their data and content-sharing experiences”."

Integrating Solana and Filecoin with the ecosystem is aimed at helping users access the lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees at Solana, coupled with Filecoin's decentralized storage network, to make their content-sharing experience more seamless.

He went on to add, "Whether it's uploading, streaming, or accessing content, users can expect swift and uninterrupted access to their favourite media on the Solmedia platform. Through the $MEDIA token, users can also actively participate in shaping the future of online content. The community-driven approach to media consumption is in line with its core philosophy of zero censorship so an environment can be achieved where diverse voices can flourish without fear of suppression or bias."

As the first decentralized content-sharing platform to achieve the milestone, the company is looking to challenge the dominance of big tech corporations in the digital space.

He continued. "By providing a secure, censorship-resistant platform for content creators and consumers alike, Solmediawants to play its part in building the emerging Web 3.0 ecosystem. The $MEDIA token is the cornerstone of Solmedia'secosystem and will facilitate transactions, incentivize community engagement, and reward content creators for their contributions."

Content creators interested in learning more about Solmedia and the $MEDIA token can visit the website today and check out their white paper.

About Solmedia

Solmedia is a decentralized content-sharing platform built on the Solana blockchain. Solmedia is a decentralized content-sharing platform on the Solana blockchain being the first to confidently ensure a secure on-chain video streaming experience for content creators and consumers across Web 3.0.

Website: https://sm.network

Twitter: https://x.com/SolMediaTech

Telegram: https://t.me/SolMediaTech

Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.sm.network

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







Adam Miller

Solmedia

contact@m.network

Adam Miller Solmedia contact at sm.network