A whopping $20 million in narcotics seized by the San Diego Field Office in first two weeks of March

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office (SDFO) are commended for their tenacity and relentless work in seizing 131 pounds of cocaine, 11 pounds of heroin, 10,967 pounds of methamphetamine, and 213 pounds of fentanyl in 73 separate smuggling attempts from March 1 to March 17. The total estimated street value of these narcotics is $20,600,000.

"Narcotics smuggling continues to be on the rise, and our officers are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our communities," said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego. "Our officers are effectively trained to stay alert for any suspicious activities and to detect unusual travel patterns."

CBP officers discover dozens of methamphetamine packages concealed inside the seats of a vehicle.

Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and any associated vehicles used to smuggle the drugs were seized by CBP officers. SDFO will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to crack down on drug smuggling.

In a separate event, CBP officers discover dangerous narcotics in the undercarriage of a vehicle.

These seizures are part of Operation Apollo. Operation Apollo is a joint regional operation comprised of federal, state, and local agencies working to combat the threat from fentanyl, and other illicit synthetic narcotics. More information about Operation Apollo can be found here.

Officers observed a wide variety of concealment methods including within spare tires, dashboards, engine manifolds, and door panels, as demonstrated in the photo above.

The San Diego Field Office is comprised of the following ports of entry: San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade.

The CDC states that more than 150 people die every day from drug overdoses related to synthetic opioids derived from fentanyl. https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html