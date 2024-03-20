Capito: PFAS Letters from More than 250 Entities Show Overwhelming Support for Passive Receiver Protections
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, submitted into the congressional record the below letters from more than 250 impacted entities urging that any legislation to address PFAS contamination cleanup also include liability protections for passive receivers.
Each letter can be accessed below:
