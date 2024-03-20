Submit Release
Working Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, 19 to 20 March 2024

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó visited Singapore from 19 to 20 March 2024.

 

During his visit, Minister Szijjártó met Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. They exchanged views on regional developments and discussed opportunities for Singapore and Hungary to further economic and education cooperation. Both Ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation within the framework of the Stipendium Hungaricum Programme, whereby Hungary will offer scholarships for Singaporean students to study in Hungary.

 

Minister Szijjártó also met Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations, MsGrace Fu, during his visit.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

20 MARCH 2024

