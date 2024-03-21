Brand-New Music-Based Social Platform Hangout FM to Launch as a Fully Licensed Service
Our vision has always been to build a platform that amplifies the joy of music while benefiting every stakeholder in the music industry, and this is a monumental step in that direction.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc., a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music which will launch in the summer of 2024, has signed licensing deals to be fully licensed globally. The deals will enable Hangout FM to build its own music library featuring every large catalog, giving users the ability to quickly search, save, and play music from almost any artist for others in their room, or Hangout.
— Joseph Perla, Hangout FM CEO
In the spirit of a dynamic, 24/7 club, Hangout FM will offer a vibrant platform for music aficionados to play their favorite tracks while discovering new ones from likeminded fellow DJs. Users will be able to curate their Hangouts, taking control of the virtual DJ booth to select their favorite tracks. They can also engage on the Hangout dancefloor, showing their approval for tracks played by others and sparking engaging discussions.
“With these global deals, Hangout FM begins its journey to create a paradigm shift in the music world,” said Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO of Hangout FM. “Our vision has always been to build a platform that amplifies the joy of music while benefiting every stakeholder in the music industry, and this is a monumental step in that direction. We're poised to give music enthusiasts innovative avenues to discover, share, and enjoy their favorite tunes in a truly participatory online space.”
Hangout FM will also offer artists a platform to interact and bond with fans in innovative, immersive ways. Real-time interactions during Hangouts foster a unique, intimate connection between artists and fans, with many choosing to test new music or perform live shows or DJ sets on the platform.
“Bringing extensive and high-quality catalogs into the Hangout FM music library is a huge win not only for our users but also for their artists, who will now gain access to our engaged and music-hungry community,” said Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO of Hangout FM. “Artists will be paid for every spin from virtual DJs in our Hangout rooms, ensuring they are compensated fairly for their work while opening up new discovery opportunities through real-time human curation.”
Hangout FM is steadfast in its commitment to supporting all players in the music industry, ensuring fair compensation for artists, labels, publishers, and other rights-holders. These deals align with that vision, fostering an environment that nurtures creativity, connection, and collaboration. Negotiations are ongoing to expand the Hangout FM library to every single track. To join the waitlist, visit hangout.fm.
About Hangout FM
Founded in 2020, Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc. is a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music. Users can curate their Hangouts by taking control of the virtual DJ booth to select and play their favorite tracks or discover new ones by engaging on the Hangout dancefloor, showing their approval for tracks played by others and sparking engaging discussions. Artists can also interact and bond with fans in innovative, immersive ways, including live shows or DJ sets.
Hangout FM was created by Joseph Perla, who was also, in 2011, the founder behind Turntable, which introduced the idea of social listening. The service is committed to supporting all players in the music industry, ensuring fair compensation for artists, labels, publishers, and other rights-holders. To join the waitlist, visit hangout.fm.
