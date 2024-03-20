Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® and Walmart Forge Partnership, Expanding Access to Affordable Poke Bowls
Our dedication is to provide an accessible experience that keeps each visit both exciting and enjoyable.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced in August, the collaboration between Walmart and Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar marked a strategic alignment to make affordable and protein-packed poke bowls more accessible. As Uncle Sharkii celebrates its first anniversary in March, the fast-casual chain has rapidly expanded, boasting over a dozen locations across California, Utah, Hawaii, and Texas. Notably, three of these locations are already embedded within Walmart stores in California.
— Raymond Reyes, co-founder and COO
The journey commenced in early October with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar's grand opening at a Walmart store in Vacaville, marking the chain's first in-store location with the retail giant. The store menu features a variety of poke bowl options, including cooked alternatives like:
Grilled Chicken Poke Bowl
Shrimp Poke Bowl
Seasoned Tofu Poke Bowl
Later in October, Uncle Sharkii expanded its presence to a Walmart location in Roseville, followed by a new location within a Walmart in Galt by the end of December. Anticipation is growing as the chain prepares to open its initial Walmart location in Utah at West Jordan in late February. Excitingly, Uncle Sharkii's expansion continues, with Taylorsville, Utah, and Fairfield, California, slated as the next destinations for the innovative poke bar within Walmart stores.
Earning the title of "America's Poke Shop," Uncle Sharkii secured a spot on The 40/40 List for 2024: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, solidifying its position in the industry — going beyond just poke bowls.
Uncle Sharkii prides itself on offering more than just poke bowls. Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder and COO of Uncle Sharkii, emphasizes, "Our dedication is to provide an accessible experience that keeps each visit both exciting and enjoyable. Bowl options are easy to eat on the go or perfect for savoring with friends and family within the store."
In addition to bowls, Uncle Sharkii introduces a selection of mainstream boba teas such as:
Taro Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea
Mango Green Tea
Uncle Sharkii also offers Dole Soft Serve — a delightful, guilt-free dessert option featuring flavors such as Pineapple, Strawberry, and Mango. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar's partnership with Walmart has not only made affordable and protein-packed poke bowls more accessible but has also marked a significant milestone in the fast-casual landscape.
For more information on this partnership and Uncle Sharkii's innovative menu, visit www.unclesharkii.com or www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Reach out to Raymond Reyes at 808-773-5428 or franchise@unclesharkii.com for information on how to own an Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar franchise.
ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the Founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The Founders’ coined the name UNCLE SHARKII and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — “Poke Bowls Made Simple™!”
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow UNCLE SHARKII Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
Quynh Vu
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
quynh@unclesharkii.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube