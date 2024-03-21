Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Releases State of Endometriosis Survey Data
Endo patients speak out about their experiences with an incurable illness in new data released by Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
The worst, though, was being told this was ‘normal,’ that I was ‘dramatic,’ or ‘hypersensitive,’ and that I had no options other than the complete removal of my organs.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the national leader in pelvic pain and endometriosis care, treats a female patient population made up of 70% of endometriosis patients. On the front lines of endo daily, PRM knows endo. But not better than the patients who live with the disease every day. PRM conducted a public survey asking those suffering from endometriosis to share their stories and experiences, to evaluate the true State of Endo.
— Annon Patient
They shared stories of suffering from pain, misdiagnosis, dismissal, and uninformed surgeries. Using their stories and data, combined with PRM Clinical Outcomes, PRM presents the State of Endometriosis.
Impacting 1 in 9, endometriosis is a systemic, inflammatory disease process in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It has been found throughout the entire body, affecting more than just reproductive organs. While prominent globally, it is typically said that patients wait an average of 7 years for a diagnosis, the results from real patients revealed that 63% of patients surveyed waited more than 10 years for a diagnosis, with 74% experiencing a delay in diagnosis.
“My pain was completely dismissed, and I was accused of ‘drug seeking’ even as I was begging for a diagnostic lap and NOT pain medication,” said a patient anonymously in her survey response. “My fertility was also compromised due [a delayed diagnosis of endometriosis] and ultimate lack of care, causing me to need multiple rounds of IVF. The worst, though, was being told this was ‘normal,’ that I was ‘dramatic,’ or ‘hypersensitive,’ and that I had no options other than complete removal of my organs.”
While 48% of respondents believed they might have endometriosis due to their symptoms, they were gaslit, told they were hysterical, and generally not believed by their providers. According to PRM results, endometriosis excision surgeons, pelvic pain specialists, and those who specialize in treating endo, such as those they saw at PRM, were among the healthcare professionals through whom patients found validation and care. These were the providers who were able to provide a diagnosis that brought patients closer to the treatment they needed to address the disease, yet 93% of them did have to seek multiple opinions before finding this – with 74% seeing more than 5 providers.
At Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine, the team is on the frontlines of endo, and is proud to be offering patients The PRM Protocol™ and expert excision surgery to help endo patients find relief. The goal is to validate, address any comorbidities, and employ a team of endo experts to get patients feeling better from the first visit.
PRM’s comprehensive approach to endometriosis is a journey that works and provides optimal surgical outcomes, with endo patients at PRM who undergo excision surgery reporting a 51% decrease in pain post-operatively and seeing a 39% overall pelvic floor improvement in intercourse, bladder and bowel function.
To learn more about Endometriosis treatment at PRM visit here and to download the State of Endometriosis Results visit here.
About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (“PRM”) is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.
Endometriosis Patients Deserve Better