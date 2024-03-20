Submit Release
JustLight Becomes the Official Supplier of Smart (Red) Light Therapy™ for USA Swimming

Red Light Therapy

JustLighting the way to Paris

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming in the United States, today announced a one-year partnership with JustLight as its Official Supplier of Red Light Therapy.

"We are excited to add Smart Light TherapyTM to a growing list of innovative resources available to USA Swimming athletes and members, " USA Swimming CEO and President Tim Hinchey said. "Together, we will ensure our athletes have access the most cutting-edge technology and every competitive advantage as they continue a tradition of international success."

As part of the partnership, JustLight will provide USA Swimming National Team athletes with Smart Light Therapy™ devices, which use precisely dosed red and near-infrared (NIR) light to heal cell damage, relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and increase cellular energy. JustLight’s Smart Light Therapy™ devices will add to the resources available to USA Swimming National Team athletes, and exclusive access to JustLight products will be shared with USA Swimming’s 375,000+ members.

“Smart Light Therapy™ is totally unrivalled, offering the most precise and advanced light therapy available today for optimized sports performance and recovery. Sunflower is Made in the USA, so we are particularly honored to partner with USA Swimming to be endorsed by select national team athletes and
sports medicine staff,” says JustLight’s Vice President of Science, Dr. Elle Wernette. The new alignment between USA Swimming and JustLight continues through March 1, 2025.
About USA Swimming
As the National Governing Body for the sport of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming is a 400,000-member service organization that promotes the culture of swimming by creating opportunities for swimmers and coaches of all backgrounds to participate and advance in the sport through clubs, events, and education. Our membership is comprised of swimmers from the age group level to the Olympic Team, as well as coaches and volunteers. USA Swimming is responsible for selecting and training teams for international competitions including the Olympic Games and strives to serve the sport through its core objectives. For more information, visit www.usaswimming.org.

