Gov. Spencer Cox signs 11 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

NEWS RELEASE

March 20, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer Cox signs 11 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 20, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 11 bills today. He has signed 464 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date. 

Information on the bills signed today can be found below:

  • HB 85 Electric Bike Amendments
  • HB 249 Utah Legal Personhood Amendments
  • HB 269 Public School History Curricula Amendments
  • HB 292 Snowplow Amendments 
  • HB 312 Professional Licensing Amendments
  • HB 365 Cosmetic Procedure Amendments
  • HB 377 Podiatrist Practice Amendments
  • HB 441 Registration of Novel Vehicles
  • HB 531 Laser Pointer Amendments
  • SB 106 Public Cold Bath Requirements
  • SB 112 Cosmetology Licensing Amendments

