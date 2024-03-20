NEWS RELEASE
March 20, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 11 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 20, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 11 bills today. He has signed 464 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 85 Electric Bike Amendments
- HB 249 Utah Legal Personhood Amendments
- HB 269 Public School History Curricula Amendments
- HB 292 Snowplow Amendments
- HB 312 Professional Licensing Amendments
- HB 365 Cosmetic Procedure Amendments
- HB 377 Podiatrist Practice Amendments
- HB 441 Registration of Novel Vehicles
- HB 531 Laser Pointer Amendments
- SB 106 Public Cold Bath Requirements
- SB 112 Cosmetology Licensing Amendments
