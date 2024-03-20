MDC seeks bids for Area Entrance Road Relocation project at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking bids from qualified contractors on an Area Entrance Road Relocation project at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake, Mo. MDC will accept bids until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

The contractor awarded the project will supply all labor, and equipment, and materials necessary to construct the project including all site work, removals, hauling, earthwork, concrete, signage, and miscellaneous site improvements, etc. as shown on the contract drawings. The project includes: clearing, erosion controls, demolition, excavation, grading, levee repair, aggregate surfacing, two concrete low water crossings, concrete pavements, concrete sidewalks, gates, temporary traffic control, permanent signage, permanent seeding, and all other incidentals necessary to construct the project as per the requirements of the Contract Documents.

Contractors must be a plan holder of record to submit a bid for this project. To be listed as a plan holder, interested contractors must obtain bid documents from https://mdc.mo.gov/bidding or QuestCDN at http://www.questcdn.com. Electronic downloads are available for a non-refundable fee of $42 each. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com with any questions.

The Public Bid Opening will be available via tele-conference at 1-415-655-0002, meeting number (access code): 2660 441 2058.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at Columbia Bottom April 2, at 10 a.m. To reach Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, take the I-270 Riverview Drive exit north approximately 2.5 miles. The area is located at 801 Strodtman Road, St Louis, MO, 63138.

For additional information on the project, contact Laura Buchanan, 573-522-4115 ext. 3727, or laura.buchanan@mdc.mo.gov.