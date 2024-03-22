M7 Services Announces Strategic Selection by Houston-Based Potts Law Firm to Provide Technology & Security Solutions
Growing Managed Services Provider (MSP) Secures Strategic Partnership to Elevate IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity for Premier Houston Law FirmHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M7 Services, a premier IT MSP based in Houston, Texas, known for innovative technology solutions and robust security services, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Potts Law Firm, a leading legal services provider based in Houston. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for M7 Services as it looks to continue the expansion of its client portfolio and growth throughout the Houston area. Potts Law selected M7 based on the company’s technological capabilities and to enhance its security measures, further solidifying its commitment to providing top-tier services to its clients.
M7 Services, renowned for its leadership, extensive history, and expertise in the technology sector, has been chosen by Potts Law Firm, which is dedicated to adopting cutting-edge technologies and implementing best-in-class security protocols to protect client data and maintain the highest standards of confidentiality and efficiency in all its legal processes. This new partnership demonstrates each firm’s commitment to leading through security and technology to better service their clients.
“We’re thrilled to partner with M7 Services,” said Derek Potts, CEO of Potts Law Firm. “Their impressive track record for delivering innovative and secure IT solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional legal services through advanced technology. This partnership will enhance our operational efficiencies and ensure that we remain at the forefront of legal services by leveraging the latest technology advancements.”
M7 Services brings a wealth of experience in providing comprehensive IT solutions, including cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT infrastructure management. Their expertise will be instrumental in helping Potts Law Firm navigate the complexities of digital transformation, ensuring that the firm remains agile, secure, and well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
“We’re honored to be chosen by Potts Law Firm as their technology services provider,” said Jessie McMahon, CEO of M7 Services. “Our team is excited to collaborate with Potts Law and leverage our expertise to enhance their technology landscape. We’re committed to delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions that will drive efficiency, security, and success.”
The partnership between Potts Law Firm and M7 Services is set to kick off immediately, with both teams working closely to implement a comprehensive technology and security strategy tailored to the firm’s specific needs.
About M7 Services
Since its inception in 2014, M7 Services has been recognized as a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions for the hospitality industry. The company offers unmatched technical expertise and exceptional customer service to thousands of hotel customers across North America. With a comprehensive offering including 24x7 full-service Helpdesk support, project management services, new hotel builds, property transition support, and PCI compliance solutions, M7 Services is dedicated to the continuous development and improvement of the systems and protocols used by clients to identify and deploy the most advanced technologies throughout their organizations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains operations in the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.
More information about M7 Services can be found at https://www.m7services.com/.
About Potts Law Firm
Potts Law Firm, based in Houston, Texas, is a nationally recognized legal services provider, specializing in a wide range of practice areas. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, Potts Law Firm excels in numerous disciplines.
More information about Potts Law Firm can be found at http://www.potts-law.com.
