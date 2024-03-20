Kevin Stine Named Director of NIST’s Information Technology Laboratory

Kevin Stine, director of NIST’s Information Technology Laboratory

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has named Kevin Stine as the new director of the agency’s Information Technology Laboratory (ITL).

ITL, one of NIST’s six research laboratories, focuses on information technology measurement, testing and standards with the goal of cultivating trust in IT. With more than 600 staff and guest researchers, ITL supports measurement science at NIST through fundamental and applied research in computer science, mathematics, statistics, systems engineering, and cybersecurity and privacy.

“Kevin brings a wealth of experience to this position, along with a proven track record of success,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio. “He spearheaded the development of NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework, one of the world’s leading sources of cybersecurity guidance, and he has expanded several programs critical to national and economic security. Kevin is an extremely well-respected leader — within NIST as well as nationally and globally — and we are thrilled to see him take on this new role.”

Since 2015, Stine has served as chief of ITL’s Applied Cybersecurity Division, which develops and enables the implementation of practical cybersecurity and privacy through outreach and effective application of standards and best practices. The division is home to several priority programs including the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and NICE.

Before joining NIST in 2006, Stine spent four years at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He served as the agency’s first chief information security officer and helped develop its cybersecurity program. He spent three years in private industry before joining the FDA.

Stine graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in 1999 with a degree in information systems management.