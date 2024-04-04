One Goal Finance Launches to Fill the Void Left by Mint.com, Offering a Fresh Approach to Couple's Financial Management

Goodbye Mint.com, Hello One Goal App One Goal Finance logo

Mint.com has shut down operations, leaving many users scrambling to find an alternative to Mint to keep their finances and marriage healthy.

Managing finances should be a proactive and empowering process, not a cycle of regret and resolution. One Goal Finance addresses this, making finances an inclusive, intuitive and rewarding experience.” — Cory McArthur, Founder of One Goal Finance

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recent announcement of Mint.com's shutdown , a beloved personal finance app that has served millions worldwide, many users are now on the lookout for a robust alternative that can fill the void left by Mint. Seizing this moment of change, Cory McArthur unveils the launch of One Goal Finance , a groundbreaking finance management app inspired by his personal journey with Mint and the challenges of managing finances within a marriage.Cory and his wife Katie's story mirrors that of numerous young couples who start their journey together facing the daunting task of managing limited finances, often while still in college. Mint.com was their companion in these early days, offering a free, user-friendly tool that provided a clear view of their spending and financial habits. Yet, despite the insights gained, the couple found themselves trapped in a repetitive cycle of overspending and resolution.This cycle, as Cory points out, is a common pitfall of traditional financial reporting tools, which often lead to a reactive rather than proactive approach to budgeting. This realization sparked the creation of One Goal Finance, an app designed to transform the way couples manage their finances by focusing on weekly budgeting, rather than the standard monthly approach. This shift aims to address the root cause of financial mismanagement, offering a more frequent and, thus, more effective review of spending habits.One Goal Finance sets itself apart by catering not just to savers but also to spenders, providing a balanced platform that is enjoyable for all users. The app is designed with intuitive visuals and comprehensive reporting, allowing users to immediately understand available funds for each custom category. This empowers users to make informed spending decisions that contribute to achieving their financial goals.As Mint.com phases out, One Goal Finance emerges as a beacon for those seeking a dependable and user-friendly financial management tool. With its innovative approach to budgeting , commitment to empowering both savers and spenders, and focus on achieving financial harmony, One Goal Finance is poised to become the preferred choice for couples navigating the complexities of finance management together.We invite you to experience the difference with One Goal Finance. Say goodbye to Mint and hello to a new era of personalized, goal-oriented financial management. Join us in taking the first step towards a more secure and prosperous financial future.About One Goal FinanceOne Goal Finance is a cutting-edge financial management app designed to cater to the unique needs of couples managing finances together. With a focus on weekly budgeting, user empowerment, and financial transparency, One Goal Finance is dedicated to providing a platform that supports financial growth and harmony.

You Don't Need a Budget. You Need a Goal.