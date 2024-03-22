Historic Mardi Gras Inn Invites Guests to Honor Trailblazing Servicewomen of World War II at National WWII Museum

Saluting Servicewomen of WWII

Heroic Servicewomen of WWII

This land will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” — -Elmer Davis

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, known for providing clean, affordable accommodations and a warm, welcoming staff, is proud to highlight the ongoing special exhibit at the National WWII Museum, "Trailblazing Servicewomen of World War II." Open now through July 21, 2024, this remarkable exhibit pays tribute to the nearly 350,000 American women who courageously served their country during a time of global conflict.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the exhibit showcases the vital roles women played in the component branches of the Army, Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps, alongside the civilian Women AirForce Service Pilots (WASPs). An additional 73,000 women served with distinction in the Army and Navy Nurse Corps, providing essential medical care under challenging and often dangerous conditions.

Presented by the esteemed Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation, the exhibit brings to life the personal stories, motivations, and sacrifices of these heroic women through a unique and colorful array of artifacts from the Museum's extensive collection. Visitors will have the unparalleled opportunity to interact with history in a deeply personal way, thanks to the integration of advanced artificial intelligence. This innovative technology allows guests to engage in conversations with selected servicewomen, offering a glimpse into their experiences and the profound impact they made on the war effort and beyond.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, situated conveniently near the National WWII Museum, invites visitors and guests to explore this poignant exhibit and reflect on the extraordinary contributions of these trailblazing women.

For more information about the "Trailblazing Servicewomen of World War II" exhibit visit nationalww2museum.org.