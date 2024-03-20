Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,342 in the last 365 days.

Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Katherine Cunningham to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that it has appointed Katherine Cunningham as an independent director.

Katherine Cunningham is the Chief Financial Officer at The Globe and Mail Inc., Canada’s national newspaper, where she is responsible for strategy, corporate development and all aspects of financial management. Until 2019, she was a Senior Vice President at Sun Life Financial Inc., holding SVP Finance, Chief Financial Officer Canada, and Chief Auditor roles. Prior to joining Sun Life in 2014, Ms. Cunningham was an Audit Partner at KPMG Canada LLP in the Communications and Media and, later, Financial Services industries. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and has a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University. Ms. Cunningham is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Julia Gray
General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
(647) 243-9882		 Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
(647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com
www.loderockadvisors.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Katherine Cunningham to its Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more