Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Katherine Cunningham to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that it has appointed Katherine Cunningham as an independent director.

Katherine Cunningham is the Chief Financial Officer at The Globe and Mail Inc., Canada’s national newspaper, where she is responsible for strategy, corporate development and all aspects of financial management. Until 2019, she was a Senior Vice President at Sun Life Financial Inc., holding SVP Finance, Chief Financial Officer Canada, and Chief Auditor roles. Prior to joining Sun Life in 2014, Ms. Cunningham was an Audit Partner at KPMG Canada LLP in the Communications and Media and, later, Financial Services industries. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and has a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University. Ms. Cunningham is a resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Julia Gray

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

(647) 243-9882 Neil Weber

Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

(647) 222-0574

neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

www.loderockadvisors.com



