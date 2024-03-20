Armour Dance Theatre Secures $100,000 Perez Family Foundation Grant

The Perez Family Foundation awarded the Armour Dance Theatre in Miami a $100,000 CreARTE Grant

Dancers to Perform "Battlefield" by World Renowned Choreographer Robert Battle

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Dance Theatre (ADT) is thrilled to announce an extraordinary opportunity for its students to collaborate with the world-renowned choreographer Robert Battle, former Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. ADT will showcase Battle’s iconic piece "Battlefield,” in their annual Spring Concert, which will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 7 PM and Sunday, April 7 at 2 PM at New World School of the Arts.

“This groundbreaking initiative is made possible by a $100,000 grant over two years from the Pérez Family Foundation,” said Kelly Robotham, Director of Community Programs at Armour Dance Theatre.

“Battlefield" is an electrifying work of art, set to an intense percussion score composed by John Mackey and recorded by Tambours du Bronx. Battlefield was staged on Armour Dance Theatre's students by award-winning dancer, educator, repetiteur, and former Ailey company member, Elisa Clark.

The dance blends contemporary modern dance with martial arts and vividly portrays a ritualistic and intense communal preparation for battle. It celebrates the powerful energy generated when individuals come together to confront a common aggressor, pushing each other to their physical limits.

Robert Battle's journey to the top of the modern dance world began in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami, Florida. His early artistic talent led him to study dance at a high school arts magnet program before attending Miami’s New World School of the Arts and, subsequently, The Juilliard School. Having danced with Parsons Dance from 1994 to 2001, Battle founded his own Battleworks Dance Company in 2002, making its debut in Düsseldorf, Germany, as the U.S. representative to the World Dance Alliance’s Global Assembly.

"We're delighted to offer our students the exceptional opportunity to work with Robert Battle, an artist of extraordinary stature," said Robotham. “It would not have been possible to do so without the generosity of the Pérez Family Foundation grant.”

In 2023, the Perez Family Foundation named ADT a CreARTE Grant Recipient. The $100,000 contribution is part of the third edition of the Pérez CreARTE Grants Program, which will be distributing a total of $5,000,000 over the next two years to 39 cultural organizations across Miami-Dade County.

“We are grateful to the Pérez Family Foundation for their unwavering commitment to the arts and Miami-Dade County’s vibrant cultural community," said Ruth Wiesen, Artistic Director of the Armour Dance Theatre. “ADT is committed to transforming lives through dance and believes in making arts education and performances accessible to all,” added Weisen.

This special Spring Concert, “It's My Party, And I'll Dance If I Want To," will celebrate Armour Dance Theatre's 75th birthday. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase on their website at https://armourdance.org/performances/.

About Armour Dance Theatre:

Armour Dance Theatre is dedicated to providing exceptional dance training to help every student reach their full potential. The organization firmly believes that arts education builds crucial life skills and has the potential to transform a child’s future.

About the Perez Family Foundation:

The Perez Family Foundation, led by Jorge M. Pérez, is committed to expanding the transformative power of South Florida’s arts community, identifying and supporting organizations contributing to Miami-Dade County’s unique cultural landscape.

About CreARTE:

The CreARTE Grants Program, a partnership between the Perez Family Foundation and The Miami Foundation, has invested $10 million across 45 organizations in Miami-Dade County since 2019. It aims to empower organizations to reach diverse audiences through grant-supported programming and capacity building.