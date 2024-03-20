Paving operations to resume on I90 west of the Wyoming state line

Sundance, Wyo – Motorists traveling I-90 between the Wyoming/South Dakota state line and Sundance will be encountering several paving and bridge repair operations over the next several months.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Croell Inc. are scheduled to complete paving operations on I90 from the Wyoming South Dakota state line west to mile marker 202. This work will also include repairing several bridges throughout that stretch of interstate.

Traffic control will be placed the week of March 25 in preparation for switching traffic to the westbound lane on April 1.

Beginning the first week of April, eastbound traffic will be diverted to the westbound lane where motorists will encounter head to head traffic and a speed limit of 65 MPH. There will also be a width restriction of 12 feet throughout the construction area.

Croell, Inc. anticipates both east and westbound lanes to be open to traffic August 1, weather and schedule dependent.

The contract completion date is October 31, 2024.

WYDOT and its Contractor encourage the traveling public to help keep their work zones safe by obeying all posted speed limits and traffic control. Motorists are reminded that speeding fines throughout construction zones will be double the standard fine amount for speeding.