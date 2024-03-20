Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Vermont State Police announces arrest of Daniel Banyai

 

PAWLET, Vermont (Wednesday, March 20, 2024) — The Vermont State Police announces the arrest of Daniel Banyai of Pawlet, who was the subject of an active mittimus from the Environmental Division of Vermont Superior Court.

 

Banyai was encountered at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, by the Pawlet town constable near the intersection of state Routes 30 and 133 in Pawlet. A struggle ensued, and the constable was able to subdue Banyai and take him into custody.

 

An investigation is underway involving troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland. Additional information is unavailable at this time, but VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

 

