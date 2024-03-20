Investments Made to Support Saskatchewan's Growing Workforce

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 20, 2024

The Ministry of Immigration and Career Training is supporting Saskatchewan's present and future workforce by investing in programs and services that strengthen Saskatchewan's labour force, connect people to jobs and ensure employers can recruit the talent they need to support their business and grow Saskatchewan's economy for a brighter future.

"Saskatchewan's rapidly growing economy is creating more jobs and opportunities than ever before," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This is why the strategic investments we are making to strengthen Saskatchewan's labour force are essential to supporting our province's employers, economy and communities.

"Through targeted investments in skills training, credential recognition and international talent attraction, the province is ensuring we continue to see record job growth and one of the nation's lowest unemployment rates."

Investments made through the ministry's budget support Saskatchewan's recently released Labour Market Strategy, which is the roadmap that will grow the provincial workforce and ensure that Saskatchewan people have every opportunity to benefit from our growing economy.

The 2024-25 Budget includes funding for workforce development programs that support unemployed and underemployed people, including:

Continued support for skills training programs and services for unemployed or underemployed persons. Specific investments include: $24.1 million for adult essential skills training; $23.0 million for pre-employment programs and services; $21.8 million for credentialled skills training programs delivered through post-secondary institutions; and $9.9 million to support employment for persons with disabilities.

An increase of $1.5 million to support the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission to add 250 apprentice training seats for construction-related trades. This addition brings the total investment in apprenticeship training to $22.9 million and will increase the total number of trainings seats to 4,850.

Fully implementing Saskatchewan's Credential Recognition Services, ensuring individuals who have obtained credentials elsewhere can integrate into the labour force. The ministry will also be forming partnerships with regulatory bodies to streamline pathways for credential recognition in Saskatchewan.

An increase of $856,000 to support a record high allocation of 8,000 nominations through the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program, helping directly address the labour needs of Saskatchewan employers. The ministry will also be enhancing program integrity services within the program, safeguarding the quality of the program.

An investment of $4.1 million for training and settlement supports for in-demand health occupations, which will support the province's Health Human Resource Action Plan. Priority investments include: $2.3 million to support training seats for continuing care aides, Licensed Practical Nurses and medical lab assistants. $1.8 million for credential recognition supports, including streamlined and accelerated assessments, training and licensure pathways and settlement programming for internationally trained health care workers.



As the province grows, so too has the demand for the occupations that build the province. The ministry is addressing increasing demand for skilled trades with an increase of $1.5 million to the Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission in 2024-25. This funding will add an additional 250 training seats for high demand trades, including electrician, plumbing and welding.

The ministry continues to support the Health Human Resources Action Plan in 2024-25, providing an investment of $4.0 million to ensure Saskatchewan has the skilled professionals it needs in the health care sector. This funding supports priorities such as adding additional seats to train Licensed Practical Nurses and critical care aides, as well providing services to help internationally trained health care workers become licensed to work in Saskatchewan.

The ministry is also making investments to ensure newcomers to the province, whether they move here from across Canada or across the world, can work in the regulated occupations in which they are trained. The Saskatchewan Credential Recognition Service provides pathfinding supports to people who have obtained a credential internationally or elsewhere in Canada so they can work in Saskatchewan.

Immigration is playing an increasingly critical role in supporting Saskatchewan employers. The 2024-25 Budget includes increased investment to support the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program, which will bring in 8,000 internationally trained workers to Saskatchewan this year. This will be supported by new legislation, the Immigration Services Act, which will strengthen the ministry's authority to protect newcomers from immigration fraud and exploitation.

Investments into Saskatchewan's labour force support Saskatchewan' Growth Plan goal of adding 100,000 jobs by 2030, as more jobs in the province provide more opportunities to invest back into Saskatchewan communities. The programs and services supported in the ministry's 2024-25 Budget ensure that Saskatchewan can train, recruit and retain the labour force it needs to support its growing economy and the wellbeing of our communities.

