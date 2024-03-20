Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,343 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine Support Task Force assists the delivery of Diesel generator to Ukraine in collaboration with Norwegian partners

The Ukraine Support Task Force (USTF) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of a Diesel generator 16.5 kVA to the designated hub in Ukraine, provided by Norwegian provider of electrical services. This delivery marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine's energy sector in its recovery from the devastating impacts of the war.

The USTF's partnership with Norwegian entities has been instrumental in its mission. Norwegian grid companies, power producers, and industrial companies have made significant in-kind contributions to the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, along with the coordination efforts of the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), REN AS and the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB). Working together, these organizations have facilitated the delivery of over 250 tons of equipment to Ukraine assisted by the USTF, providing essential support in rebuilding the nation's energy infrastructure.

Established in early March 2022, the Ukraine Support Task Force supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialized energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. So far USTF has facilitated 140 in-kind donations and channeled over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment from 100 donors across 24 countries to Ukraine. The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of DG ECHO in coordination with the Civil Protection Authorities of the Member States under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) coordinates the delivery of assistance.

You just read:

Ukraine Support Task Force assists the delivery of Diesel generator to Ukraine in collaboration with Norwegian partners

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more