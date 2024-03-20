Ukraine Support Task Force assists the delivery of Diesel generator to Ukraine in collaboration with Norwegian partners

The Ukraine Support Task Force (USTF) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of a Diesel generator 16.5 kVA to the designated hub in Ukraine, provided by Norwegian provider of electrical services. This delivery marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine's energy sector in its recovery from the devastating impacts of the war.

The USTF's partnership with Norwegian entities has been instrumental in its mission. Norwegian grid companies, power producers, and industrial companies have made significant in-kind contributions to the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, along with the coordination efforts of the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), REN AS and the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB). Working together, these organizations have facilitated the delivery of over 250 tons of equipment to Ukraine assisted by the USTF, providing essential support in rebuilding the nation's energy infrastructure.

Established in early March 2022, the Ukraine Support Task Force supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialized energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. So far USTF has facilitated 140 in-kind donations and channeled over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment from 100 donors across 24 countries to Ukraine. The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of DG ECHO in coordination with the Civil Protection Authorities of the Member States under the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) coordinates the delivery of assistance.