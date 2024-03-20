NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

TORONTO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from DeVisser Gray LLP (“Former Auditor”) to MNP LLP (“Successor Auditor”), effective March 19, 2024.

NEO Battery’s board of directors accepted the resignation of DeVisser Gray LLP and appointed MNP LLP as the new auditor of the Company, effective March 19, 2024, until the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company’s audit committee and board of directors and is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Sung Bum Huh

Director, President, and CEO

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:

Danny Huh

SVP, Strategy & Operations

info@neobatterymaterials.com

