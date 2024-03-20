Record $4.4 Billion Capital Budget to Build Schools, Hospitals, Roads and Infrastructure

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 20, 2024

Budget 2024-25 is investing an all-time high $4.4 billion in capital projects to support classrooms, care and communities and meet the growing needs of Saskatchewan families and communities. This includes nearly $1.9 billion in capital projects across executive government and approximately $2.6 billion in capital projects by the province's commercial Crown corporations.

"Saskatchewan's economy and population are growing rapidly and with that growth comes a need for new, expanded and renewed infrastructure," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "This year's investment of $4.4 billion, part of nearly $18.0 billion more over the next four years, ensures we will continue to build the classrooms, health facilities and other infrastructure to support our province's growth for years to come."

The 2024-25 Budget includes the largest investment ever in health capital of more than $516.8 million, an increase of nearly $180.0 million compared to the previous year. This record investment will support a number of ongoing major projects, including:

$180.0 million for construction of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital redevelopment project;

$55.0 million for construction of the Weyburn General Hospital replacement project;

$27.0 million for construction of the La Ronge long-term care (LTC) project;

$21.9 million to complete construction of the Regina General Hospital parkade project;

$20.0 million to support procurement and design activities on the Regina LTC specialized beds project;

$10.0 million for construction of the Grenfell LTC project;

$4.0 million for procurement of Regina LTC standard beds;

$3.0 million to continue work on the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre;

$2.8 million for the St. Paul's Front Entrance Expansion project;

$2.5 million to advance the Estevan LTC redevelopment project;

$1.5 million to advance the Watson LTC project;

$1.0 million for planning for the Yorkton Regional Health Centre replacement project; and

$750,000 to advance planning on various projects, including St. Anthony's Hospital in Esterhazy, Rosthern Hospital and the Battlefords District Care Centre.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $2.9 billion to support the maintenance and construction of new health care facilities since 2008-09.

This year's budget invests $216.0 million in school infrastructure, including:

$165.9 million to support ongoing projects, including 11 new or consolidated school projects and three major renovations in Lanigan, Carlyle, La Loche, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Regina, Prince Albert, Balgonie and Wilcox; and

$28.5 million for the Relocatable Classroom Program to support enrolment growth.

$8.8 million in funding to begin planning for nine new schools and two renovations, including: Minahik Waskahigan High School replacement in Pinehouse; New Regina East Joint-Use facility for a public and Catholic elementary school; New Saskatoon East Joint-Use facility for a public and Catholic high school; South Corman Park School renovation; Swift Current Comprehensive High School renovation; New Regina East Joint-Use facility for a public and Catholic high school (pre-planning); and New Saskatoon East (Brighton) joint-use facility for a public and Catholic elementary school (pre-planning).

$12.8 million for minor capital renewal projects that allow school divisions to address structural repairs and renovations to prolong the life of schools across the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.6 billion toward school capital since 2008-09. This includes 65 new schools, 32 major renovation projects and seven projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

"This year's Capital Budget supports classrooms, care and communities through health and education projects in dozens of communities across Saskatchewan," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "Thanks to this year's investment in infrastructure, we are not only on track to exceed our Growth Plan goal of investing $30.0 billion by 2030, but we have also now invested approximately $47.2 billion since 2008-09 to serve the growing infrastructure needs of families and communities."

Budget 2024-25 invests $59.0 million in Saskatchewan's post-secondary infrastructure, including:

$24.6 million for maintenance and upgrades to help meet the needs of students and staff;

$8.7 million for an electrical infrastructure upgrade at the University of Saskatchewan;

$7.8 million to support new domestic health care training programs (Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology and Physician Assistant programs);

$6.3 million for cooling tower replacement at the University of Regina;

$6.0 million for planning work for Saskatchewan Polytechnic's new Saskatoon campus;

$3.5 million for further expansion in health care training programs; and

$610,000 to expand the student health care centre at the University of Regina.

The Government of Saskatchewan has committed more than $839.7 million in post-secondary infrastructure across the province since 2008-09.

The 2024-25 Budget invests $417.3 million in transportation infrastructure, providing $403.9 million to improve more than 1,100 kilometres of Saskatchewan's provincial highway network, including continued construction and design of passing lanes and twinning projects to increase safety and improve traffic flow, as well as repairing or rebuilding 17 bridges and replacing roughly 100 culverts around the province.

The budget provides $13.3 million in capital funding to support economic growth and safety through partnerships with rural and urban municipalities. Approximately $13.0 billion has been invested in highways infrastructure since 2008-09, which has improved more than 20,700 km of the provincial roads network.

This year's budget provides $350.1 million in transfers to municipalities for infrastructure projects through several programs, including the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Canada Community-Building Fund and the New Building Canada Fund.

Budget 2024-25 invests $301.9 million in government services infrastructure, including:

$78.9 million in various water-related infrastructure projects;

$60.8 million for courts and correctional facilities and equipment, including continued construction of the remand expansion at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre;

$21.7 million for the development of supportive housing spaces in Regina and Saskatoon, and to repair, maintain and replace provincially owned housing units; and

$13.3 million for capital projects throughout the parks system to improve visitor experience, including construction of a new service centre at Nut Point Campground in Lac La Ronge Provincial Park. Improvements and upgrades will also take place at Pike Lake, Narrow Hills, Moose Mountain, Rowan's Ravine and Crooked Lake provincial parks, as well as Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Saskatchewan's Crown corporations will spend approximately $2.6 billion on capital projects this year to support economic growth and maintain and improve utility infrastructure. This includes:

Approximately $1.6 billion investment in SaskPower's electricity system;

$416.9 million through SaskEnergy for the province's natural gas transmission and distribution system; and

$570.8 million through SaskTel, SGI Canada Auto Fund, SaskWater, SaskGaming and Crown Investments Corporation.

Over the next four years, the Government of Saskatchewan will invest approximately $9.5 billion through the Crown sector to ensure Saskatchewan families and communities have access to safe, reliable and high-quality services.

