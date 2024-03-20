Battle Brothers Foundation Set to Host Inaugural Veterans Hero Ball on March 23, 2024
To move forward with the study, we need to raise enough money to conduct this necessary research. That figure is roughly $500,000, so anyone who can contribute is encouraged to do so.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battle Brothers Foundation is set to host its inaugural Veterans Hero Ball at the University Club Atop Symphony Towers in downtown San Diego from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
— Bryan Buckley
Attendees will celebrate and honor America’s armed forces by helping to raise critical funds for veterans' research made possible by the Battle Brothers Foundation. Battle Brothers Foundation has been campaigning in Washington, D.C. on Capitol Hill and participating in conversations with legislators over the past few years. The group’s work resulted in being granted approval for an International Review Board (IRB) study to conduct research on the efficacy of cannabis to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and chronic pain within America’s veteran community.
“We are very excited about hosting our first Veterans Hero Ball here in San Diego,” said Bryan Buckley, Battle Brothers Foundation founder and decorated veteran. “To move forward with the study, we need to raise enough money to conduct this necessary research. That figure is roughly $500,000, so anyone who can contribute is encouraged to do so.”
The inaugural Veterans Hero Ball will be an opportunity to fundraise as well as provide education to the community on the Battle Brothers Foundation’s ongoing efforts. Event entertainment is set to include auctions, live music, and brand activations as well as unlimited food and drinks. There will be a carefully curated program featuring special guests to share details about the organization and its current progress with those in attendance from the greater San Diego community.
Admission is $250 per ticket and tickets can still be purchased: click here. For anyone who is unable to attend the 2024 Veterans Hero Ball but is still interested in making a donation to fund the IRB study: click here.
For more information about Battle Brothers Foundation, please visit battlebrothersfoundation.org.
About Battle Brothers Foundation
Battle Brothers Foundation was founded in 2017 by veteran Bryan Buckley, a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient during his combat service. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization (EIN: 81-4598440) is dedicated to serving America’s veterans through community-based personal development, economic upward mobility, and progressive medical treatments to better their lives and the lives of their families. In addition to its three-pillar approach, Battle Brothers Foundation strives to defeat the opioid and suicide epidemic that is plaguing the veteran community by providing education and access to alternative medications such as cannabis which is currently inaccessible through the VA. For more information on the Battle Brothers Foundation, visit battlebrothersfoundation.org.
###
Julie Wood
Battle Brothers Foundation
+1 508-945-5315
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram