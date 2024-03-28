Southern Baptist Convention Presidential Candidate, Dr. David L. Allen to Speak at Arlington Baptist University

Dr. David L. Allen, Southern Baptist Convention Presidential Candidate, will be the guest speaker for a special event on April 4th, 2024.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished Preacher, Educator, and a candidate for the presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention, Dr. David L. Allen to Speak at Arlington Baptist University.

Arlington Baptist University is honored to announce that Dr. David L. Allen, a champion of text-driven preaching, will be the distinguished guest speaker for a special event on April 4th, 2024.

Dr. Allen currently serves as Mid-America’s Distinguished Professor of Practical Theology and Dean of the Adrian Rogers Center for Biblical Preaching. With a remarkable journey in ministry and academia, Dr. Allen's passion for preaching ignited at the young age of 16, leading him to become a seasoned preacher and educator.

Having earned his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS), Dr. Allen played pivotal roles within the institution, including serving as the founding Dean of the School of Preaching and as Distinguished Professor of Preaching. Additionally, he held the George W. Truett Chair of Pastoral Ministry and served as Dean of the School of Theology.

Dr. Allen's commitment to equipping preachers with the tools for effective communication of God's Word led him to earn a Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Texas at Arlington. His expertise in linguistic principles applied to exegesis and expository preaching has significantly influenced his teaching and pastoral ministry.

As a pastor with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Allen's practical insights have shaped his advocacy for "text-driven" preaching, a concept he champions through his co-authored book and various publications. He is also the founder and editor-in-chief of preachingcoach.com, a comprehensive resource for preachers.

In addition to his academic and pastoral endeavors, Dr. Allen is a candidate for the presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention. He articulates his platform and pledge succinctly, emphasizing a commitment to evangelism, missions, preaching, and rebuilding trust within the Southern Baptist community.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. David L. Allen to Arlington Baptist University as our guest speaker," said ABU President, Clifton McDaniel. "His wealth of experience in preaching, education, and ministry leadership will undoubtedly inspire and equip our students and community members."

Dr. Allen's message at Arlington Baptist University will take place on April 4th, 2024. For more information about the event, please visit www.abu.edu or contact Campus Pastor, Mike Sellers at 817-461-8741.

Follow Dr. David L. Allen on his blog at drdavidlallen.com for updates and insights into his ministry journey.