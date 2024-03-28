Southern Baptist Convention Presidential Candidate, Dr. David L. Allen to Speak at Arlington Baptist University

Dr. David L. Allen, Southern Baptist Convention Presidential Candidate, will be the guest speaker for a special event on April 4th, 2024.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished Preacher, Educator, and a candidate for the presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention, Dr. David L. Allen to Speak at Arlington Baptist University.

Arlington Baptist University is honored to announce that Dr. David L. Allen, a champion of text-driven preaching, will be the distinguished guest speaker for a special event on April 4th, 2024.

Dr. Allen currently serves as Mid-America’s Distinguished Professor of Practical Theology and Dean of the Adrian Rogers Center for Biblical Preaching. With a remarkable journey in ministry and academia, Dr. Allen's passion for preaching ignited at the young age of 16, leading him to become a seasoned preacher and educator.
Having earned his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS), Dr. Allen played pivotal roles within the institution, including serving as the founding Dean of the School of Preaching and as Distinguished Professor of Preaching. Additionally, he held the George W. Truett Chair of Pastoral Ministry and served as Dean of the School of Theology.

Dr. Allen's commitment to equipping preachers with the tools for effective communication of God's Word led him to earn a Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Texas at Arlington. His expertise in linguistic principles applied to exegesis and expository preaching has significantly influenced his teaching and pastoral ministry.

As a pastor with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Allen's practical insights have shaped his advocacy for "text-driven" preaching, a concept he champions through his co-authored book and various publications. He is also the founder and editor-in-chief of preachingcoach.com, a comprehensive resource for preachers.

In addition to his academic and pastoral endeavors, Dr. Allen is a candidate for the presidency of the Southern Baptist Convention. He articulates his platform and pledge succinctly, emphasizing a commitment to evangelism, missions, preaching, and rebuilding trust within the Southern Baptist community.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. David L. Allen to Arlington Baptist University as our guest speaker," said ABU President, Clifton McDaniel. "His wealth of experience in preaching, education, and ministry leadership will undoubtedly inspire and equip our students and community members."

Dr. Allen's message at Arlington Baptist University will take place on April 4th, 2024. For more information about the event, please visit www.abu.edu or contact Campus Pastor, Mike Sellers at 817-461-8741.
Follow Dr. David L. Allen on his blog at drdavidlallen.com for updates and insights into his ministry journey.

Laurel Bartlett
Arlington Baptist University
+1 817-987-1773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Southern Baptist Convention Presidential Candidate, Dr. David L. Allen to Speak at Arlington Baptist University

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laurel Bartlett
Arlington Baptist University
+1 817-987-1773
Company/Organization
Arlington Baptist University
3001 W Division Street
Arlington, Texas, 76012
United States
+1 817-987-1773
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Arlington Baptist University is a four year university committed to the spiritual, academic, and personal growth of its students. Currently offering 18 UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES and three MASTER'S DEGREES, our goal is to equip our students to be "Worldchangers." Whether our students' vocational goals are faith based or secular, they will be grounded in the Word of God and challenged to use their gifts for the glory of God. EDUCATED within the context of a Christian world view, KNOWLEDGEABLE area of academic training, and CONFIDENT in their vocational calling, we believe that our graduates can have a profound effect on both this generation and the next.

More From This Author
Southern Baptist Convention Presidential Candidate, Dr. David L. Allen to Speak at Arlington Baptist University
Renowned Author and Speaker O.S. Hawkins to Deliver Easter Message at Arlington Baptist University
View All Stories From This Author