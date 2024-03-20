Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,389 in the last 365 days.

Iridex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Update on Strategic Review Process for March 26, 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and procedure probes for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and provide an update on its strategic review process after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and recorded webcast on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About Iridex Corporation
Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

MicroPulse® is a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe and other jurisdictions. © 2024 Iridex Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@iridex.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Iridex Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Update on Strategic Review Process for March 26, 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more