Allbirds Announces Completion of International Distributor Deals

Footwear brand to enter two new geographic regions

Finalizes agreements that cover the Gulf Countries and Southeast Asia

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, has signed definitive agreements with distributors in the Gulf Countries and Southeast Asia.

With these agreements, Allbirds has now completed deals with six international distributors. The shift from a direct go-to-market model to a third-party distributor model is one of the key pillars under Allbirds’s previously announced Strategic Transformation Plan.

Earlier this month, the brand announced partnerships in Australasia and Japan, following similar deals in Canada and South Korea last year.

Alyasra Fashion will be the exclusive Allbirds distributor in the Gulf Countries countries. Alyasra is a leading fashion and footwear retailer boasting more than 25 years of experience in the region, with brands including Jimmy Choo, Cole Haan, and DKNY.

Primer Group will distribute Allbirds’s products across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Other brands distributed by Primer Group include Columbia, Birkenstock, and The North Face.

“We are pleased to be expanding our international presence with industry-leading distributors,” said Annie Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer of Allbirds. “The addition of these new regions via our distributor model will enable us to leverage the local knowledge and expertise of these distributors to build brand awareness and sales. These agreements highlight the continued progress we’re making against our strategic shift from a direct-go-to-market model to a third-party distributor model in key international geographies.”

“We are delighted to announce our exciting partnership with Allbirds. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for our organization as we join forces with a renowned and innovative lifestyle brand in the sustainable fashion industry,” said Mohammed Nada, Managing Director at Alyasra Fashion. “We are not only consciously embracing the latest trends in sustainable fashion but also contributing to the Gulf Countries’ collective efforts in building a greener and more environmentally conscious future.”

“We are excited with our strategic partnership with Allbirds, a brand that epitomizes innovation, sustainability, and quality craftsmanship,” said Mark Chim, Managing Director of Primer Group. “Our deep-rooted understanding of the South East Asian market positions us uniquely to champion the expansion of Allbirds’s presence in the region.”

About Allbirds, Inc: Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’ sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

About Alyasra Fashion: Alyasra Fashion is a regional fashion retail leader, with a world-class portfolio of over 60 high-end fashion, footwear and accessories brands. Alyasra Fashion operates more than 270 stores, with operations in eight markets across the Middle East. www.alyasra.com

About Primer Group: The Primer Group is rapidly expanding to become the leader in global distribution and innovation of premium goods and services. Its retail authority alone numbers more than 150 premium brands, with over 400 free-standing stores worldwide. www.primergrp.com