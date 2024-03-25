First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles Dominates with Eight Awards at the Annual FCBB National Conference
Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout won 4 out of the 8 awards presented to the Los Angeles Office, including #2 Sales Team Nationwide.
First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles Soars to #2 Ranking Nationwide!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievements at the recent First Choice Business Brokers National Conference held in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 9, 2024. The conference, celebrated for its recognition of excellence and innovation in the industry, showcased First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles as a top performing office, securing an impressive total of eight prestigious awards.
At the forefront of these achievements were Managing Brokers Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout, who won four awards, including the notable recognition as the #2 Sales Team Nationwide. Their leadership and exceptional performance have been instrumental in driving the success of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles.
Furthermore, Michael Preston, recognized as a Top Business Broker of the LA office, was honored with the Platinum award for his outstanding sales performance. Another standout performer from the LA office, Melanie Smith, received a Bronze Award for her valuable contributions to the firm's sales success.
"We are immensely proud of our team's accomplishments at the national conference. The recognition of our personal achievements, along with our top team players Michael Preston and Melanie Smith, highlights the caliber of talent and dedication within our organization, " said Lana Hout, Managing Broker of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles. "These awards serve as a testament to our commitment to excellence and delivering results to our clients," added Adrianna Smith, Managing Broker of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles.
First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles is renowned for its personalized approach, extensive market knowledge, and proven track record of success in facilitating business transactions across diverse industries. With these eight accolades, including the remarkable achievements of Managing Brokers Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout, the firm further solidifies its position as a leader in the Los Angeles business brokerage market.
About First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
First Choice Business Brokers, Los Angeles (“FCBBLA”) is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing clients with next level professional service. FCBBLA specializes in business sales across all industries for small and medium-sized businesses. FCBBLA oversees the entire sales process which includes valuing businesses, confidentially marketing businesses, vetting buyers, managing buyer-seller meetings, preparing transaction paperwork as well as managing the escrow, landlord and financing processes to ensure a smooth transaction process.
First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) was founded in 1994 and has grown to become one of the largest organizations in the U.S. specializing in business sales with over 95 offices nationwide. To date, FCBB has listed and managed the sale of over $12 billion in businesses for sale. With several offices located throughout the U.S., FCBB has sold thousands of businesses, of all types, confidentially and efficiently through vast buyer networks. FCBB continues to lead the industry in top markets with world class professional service, cutting-edge technologies, and an award-winning training program.
For more information about First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles and its award-winning services, please visit www.BizBrokersLA.com or contact LATeam@fcbb.com.
Michael Macachor
First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
+1 424-832-3410
LATeam@fcbb.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube