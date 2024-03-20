Environmental Protection Agency Finalizes Burdensome, Costly Vehicle Regulation

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized new regulations on Wednesday, effectively mandating the transition from light and medium-duty vehicles with internal combustion engines to battery-powered electric vehicles (EV). Following the agency’s announcement, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) issued a statement denouncing the restrictive and burdensome rule.

“The Biden administration’s climate crusade continues in its quest to regulate liquid fuels out of existence. The President’s EV fantasy directly conflicts with Americans' reality. North Dakotans aren’t buying EVs because they don’t work in the winter and don’t have adequate range or infrastructure to reliably meet their daily needs. This madness is a prime example of federal foolishness being forced on Americans, and it needs to end.”