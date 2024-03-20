A new page in Turkmen-Belgian relations: signing of a memorandum of cooperation

Submit Release
20 March 2024

On March 19, 2024, during the visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to Brussels, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding took place between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium.

The Memorandum provides for regular and one-time consultations, institutional interaction and information exchange aimed at strengthening cooperation on a wide range of issues in bilateral relations.

